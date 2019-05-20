Southwest Behavioral & Health Services names 10 for Employee of the Year

Cutline: From left: Ashleymarie McKerlie, Integrated High Needs case manager; Kelli Scofield, CSR supervisor; Marissa Hall, activities specialist; Steven Sheets, President/CEO; Emily Olson, BHP Lead; Xue (Gloria) Yang, HR recruiter; Shomari Jackson, DFC project coordinator; Kimberly Patterson, senior team lead; Kelsey Brisbin, Psych nurse practitioner; Not pictured: Carrie Pastella, BHT; and Shaleen Voelkel, case manager. (Submitted photo)

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services recently announced 10 recipients of its 2018 Employees of the Year Award.

According to a press release, awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards banquet on April 23. The Employee of the Year Awards recognize individuals in each of the organization’s program areas.

Employees nominate their fellow coworkers who “have gone above and beyond in fulfilling SB&H’s mission,” the release said, adding that a selection committee of staff, from different areas of the organization, selects recipients based on their nominations.

“Southwest Behavioral & Health Services’ Employee of the Year award is one of the most highly-coveted distinctions our employees have the chance to receive,” Southwest Behavioral & Health Services CEO Steven Sheets said in a prepared statement.

Noting that the company would not be where it is without employees such as the award recipients, SB&H Marketing Director Lynda Riford was honored to be part of the selection process that is “of utmost importance to our organization to recognize those members of our team that each and every day do such exemplary work for our consumers.”

