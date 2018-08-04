Millennials and the country as a whole are cooking with more unique and natural spices and drinking more loose-leaf tea than ever before – and Arizona is no exception.

Savoring an opportunity for growth in the state, The Spice & Tea Exchange, a gourmet, experience-based spice and tea retail franchise, has announced plans to bring 15 new locations to Arizona, including Scottsdale.

With a mission of “Creating and sharing the experience of a more flavorful life,” The Spice & Tea Exchange traditionally attracts community-minded franchise partners with a passion for food, tea and customer service as it expands around the country.

Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Chandler and Lake Havasu are among current target markets, with plans to add more.

Each store carries 140 spices, 85 exclusive hand-mixed blends, over 30 exotic teas, naturally-flavored sugars and salts from around the world, as well as gourmet gifts and accessories.

“In a digital world, The Spice & Tea Exchange customers appreciate an immersive, engaging shopping experience because it adds value and appreciation to the products they purchase,” said Martin Amschler, EVP of Franchise Development and Operations.

“In Arizona, franchisees will greet an unmatched portion of the U.S. population, as the concept favors bustling urban shopping districts, well-known shopping centers, and popular tourist markets with high foot traffic.”

The brand’s franchise system is as diverse as the many flavors of spices, teas and seasonings featured at each store.

Franchisees range from young entrepreneurs to seasoned corporate executives, small business owners to multi owner franchise veterans. As a franchisor, The Spice & Tea Exchange offers an attractive franchise onboarding package, extensive training, and unique opportunities including financial support from industry leaders and multiple revenue streams through retail and online sales.

For more information about franchise opportunities with The Spice & Tea Exchange, visit https://franchise.spiceandtea.com/ or call 727.786.6644.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.