Stephanie Webb joins Radix Law ranks as new attorney

Stephanie Webb has joined Radix Law, 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. in Scottsdale, as an associate attorney. Her practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and bankruptcy law.
Her experience includes multiple jury trials, as well as bench trials and motion practice in Superior Court, Federal Court and Bankruptcy Court, according to a press release. Prior to this role, Ms. Webb was an attorney with the law firm of Hammerman & Hultgren, P.C. in Phoenix.
Before entering private practice she served as a judicial law clerk to Honorable G. Michael Halfenger and Honorable James E. Shapiro of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bankruptcy Court, a release states.
“Stephanie’s experience and knowledge of commercial and bankruptcy law will be a great asset for our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team,” Jonathan Frutkin, principal attorney at Radix Law, said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Webb said she is excited to join Radix Law.
“Radix Law is dedicated to providing the best possible advocacy for their clients, and I look forward to being part of such a strong legacy,” said Webb.
A Chicago native, Ms. Webb earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2009 where she was a National Finalist and Editor of the Conrad B. Duberstein Bankruptcy Moot Court and her Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Miami University in 2005.
She is an active member of the Maricopa County Bar Association where she served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Bankruptcy Section for the 2017 term. She is a frequent volunteer at the VLP’s Financial Distress Clinic as well as the Disabled American Veterans’ Pro Bono Clinic.
Radix Law now has more than a dozen attorneys specializing in the law of Business, Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy, and Estate Planning.
