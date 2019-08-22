Studebaker Group joins Platinum Living Realty

The Studebaker Group and its agents recently joined Platinum Living Realty, which sells homes in the Town of Paradise Valley. (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage with several offices in Scottsdale, recently welcomed The Studebaker Group to its brokerage.

The Studebaker Group’s 12 agents bring a diverse set of expertise and experience to Platinum Living Realty, and the group is consistently ranked as one of the top real estate teams in the Valley, a press release claims.

The leader of the Studebaker Group is Allen Studebaker, who has successfully closed more than $250 million in real estate.

“Allen and his team have a fantastic reputation for persistence and professionalism in the Arizona Real Estate industry,” Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, said in a prepared statement.

“We are honored to have them be one of the many teams who have decided to grow their business with Platinum Living Realty.”

Mr. Studebaker said he thinks making the switch to Platinum Living Realty will help his team reach the next level.

“We felt like the culture of helping others that Jay and Michelle have built, along with the coaching and resources that they offer, made Platinum Living Realty a great fit for our team,” he said in a prepared statement.

The Studebaker Group will be based out of Platinum Living Realty’s Waterfront office in Old Town Scottsdale. It includes team members Andrea Studebaker, Spencer Ellsbury, Melissa Massey, Aaron Meyer, Cory McDonald, Keith Schreiber, Sandy Shaulis, Grant Wilson, Annie Ellison, Preston Smith and Robert VadeBonCouer.

Platinum Living Realty has over 140 dedicated real estate agents helping home buyers and sellers navigate Arizona’s real estate market, many of whom are part of real estate teams like The Studebaker Group ranging from two realtors to more than a dozen, according to a release.

“Every realty business is different, but we have found that there is a population of real estate agents who thrive working in a group setting with smart marketing and system ideas being shared rather than striking out on their own,” Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, said in a prepared statement.

“We are proud to offer resources to all kinds of real estate agents no matter how they decide to structure their business but are proud of our ability to help large real estate teams like The Studebaker Group succeed.”

Several real estate teams have recently joined Platinum Living Realty, including Casa Grande’s Foxtail Group.

Earlier this year, the lead agents behind Foxtail Group re-opened their real estate business as Foxtail Group at Platinum Living Realty and opened the brokerage’s first office outside of the Valley.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.