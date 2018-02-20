Technology-based start-up Woz U to offer Cyber Security program

Technology-based education start-up and Scottsdale-based Woz U, currently teaching Software Development and Data Science, announced Thursday, Feb. 15 the launch of its new Cyber Security program to prepare students for this high-growth, high-demand profession.
Woz U’s first mid-level program, Cyber Security, is offered online for a 24- and 33-week period. Woz U’s modular personalized curriculum enables students and businesses to get the education and training needed to keep up with the market demand, according to a press release.
Identified as a national priority profession by the Department of Homeland Security, cyber security experts protect the data and networks of organizations and individuals from a growing number of cyberattacks, a release states.
Woz U’s Cyber Security program teaches security and networking foundations along with network defense, cryptography, programming, web application security and vulnerability management.
“Our program aligns with the demand for qualified cyber security professionals and being able to offer students and businesses this much needed training is exciting and timely,” Chris Coleman, president of Woz U, said in a prepared statement.
“Companies across all industries are looking for information security professionals to evangelize better security practices and ensure the privacy of their company and customers privacy is protected.”
Like all programs offered at Woz U, the Cyber Security program concludes with a hands-on project that empowers students to solve current issues organizations are experiencing to build a portfolio of work to showcase to future employers.
All classes include live virtual lectures, one-on-one mentoring and lifetime career services. Also, graduates receive lifetime continuing education with access to future curriculum and training in their chosen career track at no additional cost.
Completion of the Woz U program equips future technology workers with the knowledge and expertise to begin their careers within the industry.
“At Woz U, we are working to change the way tech-education is delivered, creating a positive impact for people and businesses alike,” Mr. Coleman said.
“We listen to what tech-employers are asking for and design courses to meet their needs. Our programs empower ambitious students to enter the workforce with experience to fill an in demand position, such as cyber security.”
