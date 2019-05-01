Teen Lifeline earns GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency

Teen Lifeline Development Officer Susan Mathew, of Paradise Valley, displays the 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. (Submitted photo)

GuideStar recently awarded Arizona-based Teen Lifeline with its highest level of recognition, the 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency.



To reach the GuideStar Platinum level, Teen Lifeline provided GuideStar with extensive documentation, including in-depth financial reports; qualitative explanations of its goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission, according to a press release.



Noted as the “world’s largest source of nonprofit information,” GuideStar’s platform contains a profile for each of the more than 1.8 million nonprofit organizations registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

Only those with the highest level of transparency about how funds are used and how effective the organization is in meeting its goals are awarded the Platinum Seal of Transparency, the release said.



“The GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency verifies our ongoing commitment to making an impact in our community,” Teen Lifeline Executive Director Michelle Moorhead said in a prepared statement.

“It is important to us that Teen Lifeline ranks among the most transparent, mission-driven nonprofits in the country.”



The release said donors rely on the GuideStar Seals to gain confidence in an organization’s fiscal governance, program systems and community impact.

Determinations about which of the four levels of Seal a nonprofit earns, if any, are based on reviews of community impact and financial statements during a minimum of three years.



“We have one goal at Teen Lifeline: to prevent teen suicide in Arizona,” Ms. Moorhead said.

“The donations we receive are used to further the life-saving work we accomplish through our 24/7/365 peer counseling crisis hotline, school prevention programs and life skills development among teens.”



Demand for Teen Lifeline services has grown during the past three years, the release said, noting increased calls to its teen suicide hotline by more than 25 percent since 2016.



Also, prevention education and outreach services provided by Teen Lifeline served more than 330,000 adolescents, parents and educators in 2018, nearly five times the 70,000 people served in 2016, noted the release.



GuideStar uses information provided by the Internal Revenue Service and the nonprofits themselves to rank the organizations based on its transparency with donors, according to the release.



Go to: guidestar.org or teenlifeline.org.

