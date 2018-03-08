Terravita Country Club clubhouse to undergo substantial changes

Terravita Country Club, 34034 N. 69th Way in Scottsdale, will break ground on a $5.2 million remodel of the club’s 22-year-old clubhouse in April and the project is expected to take eight months to complete.
The clubhouse is designed to deliver improvements, including added flexibility and functionality to create additional casual dining options and an expanded bar experience, according to a press release.
The new design aims to maximize the views from inside the clubhouse to the outdoor desert and mountain vistas, incorporating sliding door systems and additional terrace seating, a release states.
The clubhouse remodel follows the community center remodel in 2016 and the fitness center remodel in 2012.
PHX Architecture, Studio V and Wespac Construction, Inc., will oversee Terravita’s largest capital improvement project to-date.
Terravita Clubhouse remodel plans include redesigning the Grille Room, Sunset Dining Room and lobby member services area and creating multiple dining options and experiences.
The changes will also more than double the current bar’s size; add private win room dining; expand banquet and special event spaces; increase outdoor terrace dining to include large group seating and fire pits; and increase the size of the kitchen and will add an in-kitchen chefs table.
The golf shop and locker room décor will also receive an update as well as upgrades to all furniture, fixtures and equipment throughout the clubhouse.
“The clubhouse is the focal point of the community and this remodel will be the culmination of many years of planning based on member input,” Tom Forbes, general manager for Terravita Country Club, said in a prepared statement.
“The members’ desire to have current, up-to-date facilities in this competitive north Scottsdale market place, and to ensure future member needs are met, was the driving force in the planning of this remodel.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.