The Alkaline Water Company expands natural and specialty food channel

The Alkaline Water Company Inc., producer of bottled alkaline drinking water Alkaline88, announces C.A. Fortune as national broker for the natural and specialty food trade in all territories.

The natural and specialty food channel presents opportunities for The Alkaline Water Company’s expanded product line, according to a press release.

Within this channel, C.A. Fortune, consumer products sales and marketing agency, has extensive relationships with retailers relying on the agency, “reflecting its philosophy of delivering wholesome, lifestyle-centric brands and its best in class reputation, the release said.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with C.A. Fortune, which has done a great job for us in the markets and channels where we already work together. With its on-the-ground network of more than 375 associated across the country, C.A. Fortune has a true national reach,” said Richard A. Wright, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. president/CEO, in a prepared statement.

“There are thousands of natural and specialty food retailers in this niche that still don’t carry Alkaline88. We expect this expanded partnership will lead to increased product availability within this channel and provide a meaningful boost to our sales,” Mr. Wright said.

C.A. Fortune, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Chicago, has more than 375 associates nationwide, according to the release on how its national presence will be important to both the Alkaline88 and Soothe product lines as the company continues to saturate the national level.

