The Alkaline Water Company partners with Centuria Foods

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has announced the expansion of its Cannabidiol “CBD” product line.

The producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88 has launched its CBD-shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs, according to a press release.

Under the umbrella of A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, the company will expand its CBD product portfolio to include various ingestible CBD products such as 25mg Hemp-derived CBD Infused Beverage Shots ; Energy Shot – Blood Orange Flavored; Recovery Shot – Peach Mango Flavored; Relax Shot – Watermelon Cucumber Flavored; Sleep Shot – Lemon Honey Flavored and more, noted the release.

To develop and bring these new products to market, the company has entered in a supply agreement with Centuria Foods Inc., which will be the company’s exclusive supplier of water-soluble phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Centuria is recognized globally for its phytocannabinoid-rich hemp derived CBD ingredients used in nutritional, pharmaceutical and wellness products.

This agreement allows the company to further develop its CBD infused beverage line with the highest quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil available, and provides a platform to develop its expanded CBD product line, the release noted.

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our CBD product portfolio. According to BDS Analytics, U.S. CBD sales are expected to surpass $20 billion by 2024.We expect to capitalize on this growth through leveraging our CBD product portfolio to accelerate our entrance into the convenience store market which has been an early adopter of ingestible CBD infused products,” stated Richard A. Wright, president/CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. in a prepared statement.

“Working with Centuria Foods is a natural fit for our Company. Centuria produces the highest quality Non-GMO, Organic, Kosher, and Halal certified PCR Hemp Oil in the industry, which aligns with our commitment to ‘clean beverages’ only made with easy to understand and high quality ingredients. We are very excited to begin working with Centuria Foods to further the development and production of our products being brought to market in the fast-growing hemp and CBD market.”

“Consumer demand for high quality CBD products is growing, which leaves traditional retailers and distributors looking to partner with established and trusted brands in the industry,” said Michael Brubeck, CEO of Centuria Foods in a prepared statement.

“By partnering with Centuria Foods, The Alkaline Water Company is showing an extraordinary commitment to both its customers and its broader initiatives. We are proud to have played a significant role in achieving this milestone – successfully enabling the development and manufacturing for this line of CBD products.”

