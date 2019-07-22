The Holm Group brings its experience to Platinum Living Realty

Andrew Holm, who has lived and worked in Scottsdale for years, joins Platinum Living Realty. (Submitted photo)

Andrew Holm of The Holm Group joins Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage.

The Holm Group has joined the brokerage that has four offices across Arizona and will be based out of Platinum Living Realty’s DC Ranch office in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Mr. Holm, who has lived and worked in Scottsdale for years, brings 20 years of real estate experience to assist those looking to buy or sell a home, the release said, describing his “deep roots” in Scottsdale.

The Holm Group is a nationally recognized team of real estate specialists whose mission is to provide the “most professional, informative, reliable, and dedicated service in the industry.”

“We are pleased to have Andrew and The Holm Group join Platinum Living Realty,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Andrew has countless testimonials from clients about his ability to make the home-buying or -selling process a breeze, and we are proud to partner with him.”

“After 18 years of working with the same brokerage, I’m excited to be joining Platinum Living Realty,” said Mr. Holm in a prepared statement.

“What convinced me to make the change was the coaching and expertise that owners Jay and Michelle offer. Real estate is a constantly changing industry, so it is important to be able to learn new strategies to best serve your clients.”

Platinum Living Realty is noted for its different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to target and grow their businesses; individualized coaching and more that helps focus on the success of its more than 140 real estate agents, according to the release.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.