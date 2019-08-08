The Little Gym International announces three promotions at the children’s enrichment and development franchise for ages four months to 12 years old.

Heather Anderson

Heather Anderson was promoted to vice president of operations, Jessica Papa to creative director and Samantha Ward to director of consulting for the organization that offers movement-based learning and imaginative play, according to a press release.

“This year has been a time of monumental growth for The Little Gym International and having creative, talented and passionate individuals at the helm of what we are trying to accomplish is crucial,” said The Little Gym International CEO Alex Bingham in a prepared statement.

“Heather, Jessica and Samantha have been instrumental pieces in ensuring the successful development of The Little Gym. These promotions could not be more deserved, and we are all excited to see them continue to shine as part of our family.”

Ms. Anderson’s previous functions with The Little Gym were overseeing consumer and franchise development, partnership marketing efforts and internal communication. While continuing those initiatives, she will also be responsible for supervising global design and creative strategy in her new role.

Samantha Ward

In her new role as director of consulting, Ms. Ward will be a resource for all The Little Gym franchisees, ensuring that they have the tools and support necessary to thrive while continuing to supervise the consulting team, the release said, adding that she will continue working with all departments to facilitate the facilities’ success.

Jessica Papa

Ms. Ward has been with The Little Gym since 2005 and began her as a gym director in Pennsylvania, serving there until 2013 when she joined The Little Gym International team as a business consultant and then a consulting manager.

Ms. Papa has been with the company for nearly 10 years serving as a senior designer and corporate brand design manager before her new role as creative director impacting The Little Gym’s national and international design, the release noted.

