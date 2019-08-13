The Merchantile of Scottsdale eyes October opening

An artist’s rendering of The Merchantile of Scottsdale, which is slated to open in the fall. (Submitted graphic)

A new kind of shopping experience is coming to Scottsdale this fall.

The Merchantile of Scottsdale, 3965 N. Brown Ave., is a new 5,400-square-foot boutique marketplace featuring a curated mix of locally-owned and independent merchants including clothing, accessories, home decor, art and one-of-a-kind gifts.

The new type of retail startup allows small companies to share space and foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores.

“The vision behind The Merchantile’s co-retail concept is to help small local businesses grow by offering a trendsetting destination retail space with an ever-changing mix of hip products cultivated by Arizona tastemakers and artisans,” Founder Kimberly Pak said in a prepared statement.

In recent years, the Valley has seen, according to a press release, a rise in startup tech hubs and business incubators, but fewer opportunities exist for small retailers to find their footing in the crowded commercial real estate space.

Founders Kimberly and Eugene Pak spearheaded the co-retail initiative to address the need for a collaborative small business incubator specifically for retailers and creatives in Scottsdale.

“For the first time in Arizona, independent brands will have the opportunity to have a brick-and-mortar storefront within a bustling retail destination in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale without the overhead costs of operating an independent location,” Mr. Pak said in a prepared statement.

Aligning with global retail trends creatively adapting traditional to evolving market trends, The Merchantile of Scottsdale is a curated concept store where locals and visitors can gather, shop an array of goods and meet the craftspeople, designers and artisans fueling the next generation of retail small business in Arizona, a release states.

The Merchantile will also function as an event space by partnering with community organizations and brands looking to host public and private functions and pop-up events.

Located in the building that was home to Saba’s Western Store for over 60 years, The Merchantile of Scottsdale offers a sleekly designed boutique with a chic desert-modern aesthetic that celebrates the essence of Old Town Scottsdale.

The airy, indoor marketplace is fully air-conditioned and will be open year-round on Tuesday through Sunday.

At The Mercantile of Scottsdale, visitors can:

Shop an array of clothing, accessories, home decor, art and gifts from local vendors, craftsmen and small businesses;

Learn from local artists and craftspeople;

Create their own in the do-it-yourself area;

Attend a variety of shopping, creative and social events;

Snap photos in an Instagram-worthy space;

Sip beverages and artisan coffee from an onsite vendor;

Relax and enjoy our indoor seating area and modern desert aesthetic.

Designed to be a turn-key retail opportunity for established brands, The Merchantile of Scottsdale hopes to bridge the gap between online retail and the traditional retail shopping experience.

“Opening an independent retail location is a dream come true for any small business owner, but overhead expenses and the challenge of generating traffic are big concerns that keep many small business owners from taking the next step, Pak said.

The Merchantile of Scottsdale is designed to take the operational burden off the shoulders of up-and-coming brands by providing everything a brand would need to open a retail location without the overhead costs.

“When a brand joins The Merchantile, they become part of a community of like-minded small businesses and brands looking to grow their businesses together,” she said.

The Merchantile of Scottsdale launched its search for vendors earlier this year, amassing a wait-list of over 100 brands.

The retail complex is accepting vendor applications from brands offering a variety of inventory including clothing, accessories, home goods, art and more. The Merchantile of Scottsdale will host an informational open house for interested vendors at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

“We are actively looking for brands looking to join The Merchantile’s exciting and diverse product mix,” Ms. Pak said.

“Curating a unique mix of products and vendors is key to creating a one-of-a-kind shopping experience so we are always on the lookout for new and exciting vendors to join the mix. It will be an exciting place to support local.”

The Merchantile of Scottsdale is anticipated to open in October 2019.

