The Merchantile of Scottsdale opens with a new shopping experience

The Merchantile of Scottsdale brings 40 new shops and pop-up vendors to Old Town Scottsdale (Submitted photos)

The Merchantile of Scottsdale, 3965 N. Brown Ave., opens in Old Town Scottsdale with a new kind of shopping experience.

An array of unique permanent shops and pop-ups officially opened in Scottsdale’s historic district, according to a press release describing the new 5,400 square-foot-boutique marketplace featuring a curated mix of 40 locally-owned and independent merchants.

In addition to clothing, accessories, home decor, bath and beauty products, art, and one-of-a-kind gifts, the new type of retail startup allows small companies to share space — and foot traffic — in a brick-and-mortar setting, the release said, noting the onsite coffee shop and co-working space makes.

“The vision behind The Merchantile’s co-retail concept is to help small local businesses grow by offering a trendsetting destination retail space with an ever-changing mix of hip products cultivated by Arizona tastemakers and artisans,” said Founder Kimberly Pak in a prepared statement.

The more than 40 permanent, seasonal and pop-up vendors of the marketplace, range from designer vintage clothing and handmade jewelry to home decor, art, luxury bath and beauty products and more.

The Green Beau, mens’ grooming pop-up vendor

A mix of pop-up vendors will showcase their products on a rotating basis through weekly special events, crafting events and hands-on instruction hosted by local artisans.

“We are incredibly excited about the unique product mix offered by the marketplace merchants,” Ms. Pak said.

“With an array of shops each offering something different, visitors to the marketplace are sure to find something they love each and every time they visit the marketplace.”

The Merchantile of Scottsdale is a curated concept store where locals and visitors can gather, shop an array of goods, meeting the craftspeople, designers and artisans “fueling the next generation of retail small business in Arizona.”

Also, The Merchantile will function as an event space by partnering with community organizations and brands looking to host public and private functions and branded pop-up events, the release added.

