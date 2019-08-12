The VIG to host education fundraiser throughout September

The VIG has two locations in Scottsdale that will participate in an upcoming fundraiser for local education. (Submitted photo)

This September, The Arizona VIG Restaurants, including two Scottsdale locations, will be supporting neighborhood elementary, middle and high schools through its annual “The VIG Gives” fundraising campaign.

When guests visit a VIG location for brunch, lunch and/or dinner during September, The VIG will donate 15% of their check to the participating elementary, middle or high school of their choice, according to a press release.

Customers are urged to notify their server upon being seated of the school they would like their contribution to support.

Each of the restaurants have their own list of participating schools to choose from based on the zone in which the restaurant and schools are located. At the end of the month, The VIG will send a check to each school’s PTA/PTO department.

Once total donations are divvied at the end of the September, The VIG will donate $500 in Genuine Concepts gift cards to the school who earns the largest rebate, a release states.

This contribution is to thank the highest raising school for their loyal supporters and to assist in future fundraisers and school events.

Supporting neighboring school systems is just one act of kindness of how The VIG gives back to Phoenix communities.

“We love giving back to our community and supporting local schools and education is very important to us,” Partner of Genuine Concepts Tucker Woodbury said in a prepared statement.

