Three Arizona commercial real estate veterans earn CCIM designation

Steve Berghoff, CCIM, vice president, Menlo Group (Submitted photo)

Three Valley commercial real estate professionals, including two from Menlo Group, recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute.

According to a press release, Steve Berghoff, CCIM, vice president, Menlo Group; Mark Haslip, CCIM, vice president, Menlo Group; and Neil Sherman, CCIM, managing director, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, Insignia CRE, each earned the honor.

“Earning the CCIM designation takes significant effort, transaction experience, and commitment. We are proud to have these three professionals join our community of designees while the chapter continues to provide this world class education in commercial real estate,” Jenette Bennett, CCIM, first vice president and shareholder with Kidder Mathews and Central Arizona CCIM Chapter president, said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Berghoff, who started his real estate career in 2003, specializes in the leasing, sale and acquisition of medical and professional office properties; works with property owners and landlords across Metro Phoenix, focuses on the east Valley and south Scottsdale markets, the release said.

Mark Haslip (Submitted photo)

He is active with the FBI Phoenix Citizens Academy and the Scottsdale Police Department Citizens Academy, added the release.

Mr. Haslip , who started at Menlo Group in 2017, specializes in the sales and leasing of office and investment properties, focuses on medical and dental tenant/buyer representation, the release said.

He has helped many Valley dentists and doctors start, relocate and expand their practices, the release said, adding that he spends time working with his local church youth group, added the release.

Mr. Sherman, who began his commercial real estate career in 1985, built the Sperry Commercial Phoenix office from four agents to 14 at its peak, the release said.

He specializes in the selling, leasing, managing and financing of Arizona multifamily, office, industrial, retail and land for clients throughout the U.S. and Canada. He has served on the boards of Boys & Girls Clubs and Valley Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics ranging from interest-based negotiation to ethics in commercial investment real estate, the release detailed.

Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination, the release detailed.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.