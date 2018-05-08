Three NAWBO members recognized for top women-owned businesses

Three members of the Phoenix chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owner are part of the top women-owned businesses, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Rosaria Cain, Robin Orchard and Ginger Clayton recently shared valuable advice for other female entrepreneurs and how they learned early in their career that women do business differently than men.
Ms. Cain is the CEO of Knoodle, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, according to a press release.
“I started my business 19 years ago because I was tired of working for stupid men in corporate America,” she said in a prepared statement.
She said a large contributor to the success of Knoodle was knowing she was in control of her choices. She said the importance of creating a workplace where people can work in harmony to serve the needs of clients.
“As women, we all have these choices and should not fall prey to the ‘#MeToo’ movement or self-victimization,” Ms. Cain said. “Instead, we should take it upon ourselves to create vibrant change, paving the way for future success for ourselves and other women.”
Last year, Ms. Cain rejoined NAWBO to take advantage of its National reach to other successful women entrepreneurs through its conferences and NAWBO Circle.
Ms. Orchard, president of Orchard Medical Consulting, said her success came from not trying to build her business like a man.
“Generally speaking, men like to learn by doing,” she said in a prepared statement. “Women tend to thrive in a group environment that is filled with talented people who readily and generously offer advice. I have found NAWBO to be just that place.”
She has been a member of NAWBO for over 10 years and uses the relationships she has built with members to receive valuable business advice. As a past mentor of NAWBO’s award-winning Mentoring Program, Orchard generously sponsors the program so other newer women business owners can thrive.
Ms. Clayton is the owner of Elontec, a single-source provider of office furniture, relocation and technology solutions since 1997, a release states.
She said business success came by understanding how to balance all the roles a woman faces. Being entrepreneurial, she said she saw she must not only help others through her business, but through community service.
“As women business owners, we face great challenges from managing our business, servicing the non-profit community, raising children, being wives, and often caring for elder parents,” Ms. Clayton said in a prepared statement. “We have to continuously listen, learn and lead to create a legacy.”
In 2013, she founded the Diaper Bank of Central Arizona to build a sustainable Diaper Bank resource that enables Valley non-profit agencies to help their clients by providing diapers.
“These three amazing women are an inspiration to NAWBO Phoenix members,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, said in a prepared statement.
“They remind us that as women, we can accomplish anything. It takes a clear picture of the change you want to create; a group environment filled with talented people who readily offer advice, and the desire to create a legacy. And, lots of hard work.”
Ms. Urman invites the community to join NAWBO Wednesday, June 13 to meet these women as the organization celebrates them and the achievements of other women at the NAWBO Desert Diamonds Gala.
