Tina Halpin associates with local Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Tina Halpin has associated with the Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak office, 23341 N. Pima Road, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent, bringing with her more than five years of real estate experience.
“Arizona has been our home for 26 years, and I am very familiar with the nuances and nicer pockets within trending Arizona communities” Ms. Halpin said in a prepared statement.
“I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker to best serve my local, out-of-state and Canadian clients. In short, having access to all services from the No. 1 brokerage in the world gives us a competitive edge.”
Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Ms. Halpin was an agent with Dominic & Co International Real Estate, according to a press release.
For the past 14 years, she has been the president and co-owner of Desert Acclaim, a monthly vacation rental business. She has an associate degree in business administration.
For the past 14 years, Ms. Halpin has participated in the Susan Komen Race for the Cure 5k, raised her daughter and son in The Boys and Girls Club of America activities and contributes to several charitable causes benefiting Arizona communities.
