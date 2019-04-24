Title Alliance Platinum Agency participates in week of service

Scottsdale-based Title Alliance Platinum Agency employees participated in Title Alliance’s week of service. (Submitted photo)

Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies including one in Scottsdale, has had another T.A. Gives Back Week.



Starting April 8, every employee in the company across 10 states and 54 offices volunteered in the community. Each office could choose their favorite cause or local initiative, according to a press release.



In Scottsdale, the team from Title Alliance Platinum Agency decided to pack care packages for Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership.



“T.A. Gives Back is an important way that we can share our culture with partners,” Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer said in a prepared statement.



“It is motivating to be able to contribute to the lives of other people in our area. In each of our joint ventures, we hire local and we support local communities with this program. We have a deep and genuine interest in both our employees and communities, which is highlighted in concrete ways across our footprint throughout the week.”



Title Alliance gave each employee half a day to volunteer for the local office’s chosen opportunity, a release states.



By helping the homeless, the Scottsdale team not only worked closely with neighbors, but also strengthened the connections within the team.



This is in keeping with the Title Alliance mission to “create opportunities for personal and professional growth — one alliance at a time”.



“All our dedicated and enthusiastic employees were thrilled at the chance to help the homeless,” Jason Bryant, regional operations manager at Title Alliance Platinum Agency, said in a prepared statement.



“They were excited to play a role in overcoming this specific challenge in our local environment. Not only did they get to work together while volunteering, bringing the team closer together, but they also found inspiration working so closely with the community.”



Over the course of the T.A. Gives Back week, the whole company volunteered for over 1,000 hours. This is the second year that Title Alliance has facilitated this fulfilling week of community service.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.