Toca Madera to flank new luxury entrance at Scottsdale Fashion Square

As part of the luxury redevelopment at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Toca Madera will be coming to the mall, bringing with it a taste of upscale Mexican food.
This will be the restaurant’s third location beyond its West Hollywood flagship and international outpost in Dubai, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Monday, Feb. 26 Toca Madera will join the already-announced Ocean 44 to flank the entrance of its new luxury wing, which is now under redevelopment.
Toca Madera aims to reimagine traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern approach, pairing locally-sourced ingredients with bold flavors to offer an array of options for every eater, a release states.
Its menu, which has an emphasis on organic, also includes extensive vegan and gluten-free options. Some of the dishes currently offered at its West Hollywood flagship include the A La Roca with American Wagyu Beef, Ensenada-style Fish Tacos, Chipotle-Dusted Tofu Tostadas, Enchiladas de Mole and the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich.
The two new destination restaurants, which will both have spill-out café seating, will join two new luxury retail flagships to frame the two-level north entrance that is now being created at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Surrounding the property’s new luxury arrival point will be a grand promenade with lush gardens that lead to a signature fountain.
“Making something already exceptional even better is driving the luxury renovation at Scottsdale Fashion Square, and that means creating opulent settings for shoppers to unwind and refresh,” Michael Guerin, senior vice president of Leasing, Macerich, said in a prepared statement.
“The addition of market-exclusive culinary concepts like Toca Madera, along with some of the world’s most respected retail brands, reinforces the property’s reputation as the market’s dominant luxury destination.”
Toca Madera, which Tosh Berman and Amrou Manaseer of Los Angeles-based-hospitality-leader of The Madera Group developed, is launching a strategic expansion that will grow Toca Madera’s presence with new locations in markets across the United States and abroad.
“Scottsdale is a market we’ve always wanted to be in,” Mr. Berman said in a prepared statement.
“With Scottsdale Fashion Square’s exciting luxury expansion happening, we knew this was going to be the perfect location for us. We look forward to introducing Toca Madera to the community and showcasing what will be the ultimate in luxury dining.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.