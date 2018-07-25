Tough Mudder Bootcamp plans franchise in Scottsdale

The Tough Mudder Bootcamp gym concept has accelerated its franchise plans for expansion into Scottsdale, company officials have announced.

After marking the opening of its first franchise this spring, “the concept projects inking up to 100 agreements in markets across the country by the end of the year, including Scottsdale,” according to a release.

“Tough Mudder Bootcamp is in a category unto itself offering drop-in ready, team-based workouts with coaches that motivate and inspire with a specific combination of unique workout routines,” stated Dan Henry, director of franchise sales for Tough Mudder Bootcamp Franchising.

“Expanding the concept into Scottsdale is a natural next step given the connection we’ve already formed with brand fans and race participants in the community. We’re looking forward to strengthening and growing our tribe in Scottsdale.”

The first Tough Mudder Bootcamp opened in Burlington, Mass., in early June.

Founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School student Will Dean, the Tough Mudder race concept came to fruition after Mr. Dean’s “negative experience as a triathlete competing in races where participants hindered instead of helping each other. He wanted to create an experience that wasn’t as ruthless as many triathlons and much more open and was welcoming to the public,” the release stated.

After gaining recognition for its obstacle course races, the brand began developing its Tough Mudder Bootcamp franchise model in 2016.

“Two years in the planning, the 45-minute class delivers a teamwork-oriented, full-body workout with six unique HIIT class types designed around the fitness pillars of strength, power, agility and endurance,” the release stated.

To be eligible to open a Tough Mudder Bootcamp franchise, candidates must have at least $120,000 in liquid capital and net worth of $400,000, according to the release stated.

For more information on franchises, visit bootcamp.toughmudder.com/own-a-tmb.

