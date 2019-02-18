Toy Barn Scottsdale provides ‘condo’ home for cars, boats, more

LGE Design Build has completed construction on Toy Barn Scottsdale, a three-building, 27,000-square-foot, $7.5 million luxury garage concept at 7800 E. Greenway Road.

Toy Barn specializes “in sleek, privately owned, expertly designed vehicular ‘condos’ – a storage solution for cars, boats, motorcycles, RVs and other valuable property in a climate-controlled atmosphere,” according to a release.

“Toy Barn is truly unlike any other facility of its kind,” stated David Sellers, president and CEO of LGE Design Build. “The Valley is a hotbed for collector cars, and we know Toy Barn will make a welcome addition for the lucky owners of the facility.”

The project includes indoor storage facilities and a two-story clubhouse.

The gated property was designed with large drive entries to accommodate oversized vehicles.

“The Scottsdale location features a members-only clubhouse for breaks, meetings and meals. The aesthetics include sleek performance glazing, masonry rock, metal accents and canopies, a balcony overlooking Scottsdale Airport and a main floor patio area,” the release stated.

