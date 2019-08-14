Trammell Crow Company releases plans for Scottsdale project

An artist’s rendering of Trammell Crow Company new development in the Scottsdale Airpark. (Submitted photo)

Trammell Crow Company Phoenix has unveiled plans for its newest development, Axis Raintree in Scottsdale.

The project will include a 175,000-square-foot, three-story, Class A speculative office building with a structured garage. Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2019 and will be completed in late 2020.

TCC acquired the 8.24-acre site at the southwest corner of Raintree Drive and 87th Street in Scottsdale in April 2019, according to a release.

“The Axis Raintree team has enjoyed working with the City of Scottsdale to design and deliver a best-in-class project that meets the needs of today’s office occupiers,” Cullen Mahoney, a vice president with TCC Phoenix, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to collaborate with CBRE on another speculative office execution in the Valley.”

The team of Bryan Taute and Charlie Von Arentschildt with CBRE Phoenix will serve as the exclusive leasing agents for the project.

“Axis Raintree will be the first Class A building to deliver in the Scottsdale Airpark submarket since the completion of Scottsdale Quarter Block M in 2015,” Mr. Taute said in a prepared statement.

“With only 255,000 square feet of new Class A space delivered in the submarket since 2010, this 175,000-square-foot Class A project presents an exciting opportunity to capitalize on high-quality, dynamic office space demand near major transportation corridors.”

Cathy Thringer, principal with Trammell Crow Company, said the company, for the past few years, has closely monitored office supply in the Valley with hopes of finding the perfect spot to launch its next project.

“The Scottsdale Airpark and the Axis Raintree site both fit that bill and TCC is delighted to be moving forward on our next Class A office development,” she said in a prepared statement.

The office building, which RSP Architects designed, will feature 16-foot deck-to-deck volume, expansive glazing, large floorplates, several tenant amenity areas, structured parking and views of the McDowell Mountains.

The area, a release claims, is also a leading retail destination with immediate adjacency to an abundance of retail amenities, proximity to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Promenade and features resorts including the Westin Kierland, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

