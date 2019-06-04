Transwestern completes Tallwave’s lease for new Scottsdale headquarters

Tallwave’s new downtown Scottsdale headquarters at 4110 N. Scottsdale Road, accommodates future growth. (Submitted photo)

Transwestern Commercial Services announces the completion of a long-term, 16,000-square-foot lease for Tallwave’s new downtown Scottsdale headquarters.

The new headquarters is at 4110 N. Scottsdale Road, according to a press release.

Tallwave moved its headquarters from central Scottsdale to the Scottsdale Financial Center 1 at Indian School and Scottsdale roads near numerous technology companies, the release noted.

Justin Himelstein, TCS senior vice president and leader of the Phoenix Occupier Solutions group, has provided real estate advisory services for the business design and innovation firm since 2010.

“Tallwave is preparing for growth in the coming years,” Jeffrey Pruitt, Tallwave CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“Justin has expertly advised us on our real estate needs as our business has expanded during the last decade. He found spaces that improve our company’s bottom line, and we are thrilled with our new headquarters that fits our specific needs perfectly.”

Mr. Himelstein has assisted Tallwave in six leases as it expanded from its first 500-square-foot lease. He negotiated a term below market rate while garnering above-market concessions.

“Tallwave desired the fresh, vibrant energy in downtown Scottsdale, which matches the creative company’s culture,” said Mr. Himelstein in a prepared statement.

“Restaurants, retail and other walkable amenities are nearby, as is a young and high-quality employment base. With a low vacancy of 5% in downtown Scottsdale, we were happy to find a space that suits Tallwave’s needs so well.”

The collaborative space is described as “an open feel” with numerous glass windows, large meeting rooms, huddle rooms, a large conference room, and a relaxation room where staff can take a break and decompress, according to the release.

Tallwave recently completed a five-month tenant improvement project designed by Phoenix Design One and constructed by Stevens-Leinweber of Scottsdale, the release added.

