TruFusion opens new fitness location in north Scottsdale

In the wake of its rollout as an innovative group fitness brand and yoga destination, TruFusion announces its newest location is now open at 14202 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.
The 9,700-square-foot venue will feature a blend of yoga, cycle, pilates, kettlebell, barre, bootcamp, boxing and more, allowing members to customize their experience based on their interests and fitness level, according to a press release.
With an emphasis on community, variety and experiential satisfaction, TruFusion Scottsdale will offer up to 35 classes per day, 240 per week, in up to 65 different class styles, all taught by certified instructors.
Some of its classes include Tru Bootcamp (fusing pilates, kettlebell and yoga), Tru Hot Barre (a fusion of yoga, Pilates, cardio and ballet), Tru TRX (suspension training) an “R-rated” Down ‘N’ Dirty Bootcamp (an adult version of Tru Barefoot Bootcamp with some bump-and-grind).
Membership starts at a promotional rate of $30 for the first 30 days, with monthly memberships available at $99.99 and yearly at $899.99 (regular price $999.99).
The atmosphere of TruFusion Scottsdale derives partly from its upscale feel and partly from its organic accents, a release states.
Two of its five rooms are heated — the Soul Room (hot yoga) and the Sweat Room (hot fitness). The three unheated rooms are the Ryde Room (cycle training), the Breathe Room (Ashtanga yoga) and the Rock Room (TRX, battle rope, boxing).
There is also spa-like locker rooms with upscale amenities such as an organic smoothie bar and health café with grab-and-go foods such as wraps, salads, and bars; a retail boutique offering the latest fitness; and athleisure trends.
“When members visit TruFusion, they know they will benefit from total mind-body development that starts with our huge variety of classes,” President and COO of TruFusion Jonathan Fornaci said in a prepared statement.
“It’s a holistic wellness experience: from our classes to amenities, health options and more. I’m certain our unique studios will be a hit with the Scottsdale community.”
Bringing TruFusion to Scottsdale are franchisee owners Joe Costa, Mark Dedeaux, Michael Saletta and Marni Wolf, who plan to continue the TruFusion expansion within the Phoenix market.
“We are excited to offer such a wide array of class styles fusing multiple disciplines, led by our expert trainers. With the uniquely customizable classes at TruFusion, people would otherwise have to pay for memberships at several studios to find this much variety,” Mr. Costa said in a prepared statement.
TruFusion is inside the Thunderbird North Shopping Center behind Sapporo restaurant and between Switch and Joelle’s Hair Salon. Its phone number is 480-912-2412 and it will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is free public parking and a bike rack.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.