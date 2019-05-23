TTI Success Insights makes changes to leadership team

Candice Frazer (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based TTI Success Insights, a source for research-based validated assessments and talent management solutions, announced changes and additions to its leadership team effective immediately.

Candice Frazer, formerly the vice president of marketing, has been promoted to senior vice president of operations; Patrick Ensign will be the chief marketing officer; and Sarah Merkle will be the new vice president of people, according to a press release.

Ms. Frazer’s focus is on ensuring all company initiatives are managed for continuous progress and successful execution. Communicating throughout all levels of the company, Frazer drives results for all projects and initiatives.

Mr. Ensign comes to TTI Success Insights from a personal development and coaching company where he was vice president of marketing. A strategic marketing executive, Ensign brings performance and results-driven perspective to the TTI SI team and its clients.

Over the past 20 years, Mr. Ensign has had high-level marketing roles for several small and medium-sized businesses, as well as Fortune 500 companies, in various industries across the U.S. and European Union.

Ms. Merkle, a release claims, is passionate about creating company cultures where employees can come to work as the best version of themselves.

Combining more than 12 years of experience in human resources, business operations, and health and wellness, Ms. Merkle is disrupting the way companies approach people, processes and performance.

For TTI Success Insights, she leads the charge toward a more holistic approach to leadership development and employee engagement.

“I believe one of the best ways to grow your business is to hire top talent who fit the role and then let them do the job they were hired to do,” Rick Bowers, TTI SI president, said in a prepared statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah and Patrick to our growing organization. With their years of experience, insight and expertise, we look forward to them taking our organization to the next level and beyond. We are equally excited to see Candice thrive in her new SVP of operations role where she can best utilize her unparalleled skill set.

“I couldn’t be happier with our newest members of the leadership team and with the direction of our company.”

