Unbaked Edible Cookie Dough headed for Old Town Scottsdale

Construction has started on Unbaked Edible Cookie Dough in Old Town Scottsdale with a new location at 3720 N. Scottsdale Road.
A growing trend in dessert shops in other major cities inspired the new concept, which is aiming for a mid-April opening, according to a press release.
Unbaked will offer housemade cookie dough and ice cream in a wide variety of flavors. The menu will also feature cookie dough and ice cream sandwiches, and, for the more traditional customers, baked cookies.
“We recognized the trend and wanted to bring it to our own backyard, but with a twist,” Perry Peterson, owner and “untrepreneur” behind Unbaked, said in a prepared statement. “We are opening our first shop this spring, but our goal is to expand and introduce Unbaked to other neighborhoods.”
Archicon Architecture and Interiors and Phoenix Construction Group are designing and building the 1,300-square-foot space. It will include seating for twelve with high-top tables and booths, a release states.
The interior design incorporates a mix of textures and bold color against a white backdrop that will feature a large signature pink neon sign saying “I got chip-faced at Unbaked.”
Guests will also discover Unbaked’s branded humor in word art along the hallway and bathroom walls. Whimsical pendant lighting will hang above the counter and LED lights will illuminate the tables.
“We want the design to reflect that cookie dough is being created and mixed here, so our pendant lights are inspired by beaters, but our goal, really, is to create a unique, fun place locals and tourists will want to come visit,” Architect Paul Sarantes, a partner at Archicon, said in a prepared statement.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.