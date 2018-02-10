milk+honey now open for dinner at Valley of the Sun JCC

The Valley of the Sun JCC has announced that milk+honey Espresso Bar & Eatery is now open for dinner 5-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The new sit-down dinner service includes full bar, linens and wait-staff.
“We’ve been open a year with breakfast and lunch and are excited to expand our hours and menu to include dinner in a nice, relaxing atmosphere with friendly staff,” said Dany Marciano, owner of milk+honey. “We pride ourselves in providing exceptional food and service at reasonable prices and invite the community to come in for dinner or to order for takeout or delivery via Door Dash and Postmates.”
The dinner menu includes an array of Italian dishes, from appetizers and salads to entrees, pizzas and handmade desserts. A variety of beer, wines and cocktails are also available. There is also a special kids menu.
“Having milk+honey open for dinner is just another great benefit for our members and guests. It gives families and friends another opportunity to enjoy our many programs and stay to share a fabulous meal together,” said Jay Jacobs, CEO of The J.
milk+honey is located inside The J, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
Reservations are recommended due to limited seating. For menu and reservations, visit vosjcc.org/café.
