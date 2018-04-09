Valley Partnership names four as honorary board members

Valley Partnership recently named four real estate industry leaders as inaugural honorary board members.
John DiVall, senior vice president and market officer for Liberty Property Trust; Karrin Taylor Robson, founder of Arizona Strategies; Grady Gammage, Jr, founder of Gammage and Burnham; and John Graham, CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, were named honorary board members, according to a press release.
“The issues that Valley Partnership addresses are increasing complex – engaging with legislative leaders at the local, state, and federal levels. From water to entitlements, from investments to economic development, these leaders have worked across these segments and are proven thought leaders and do-ers,” Cheryl Lombard, president/CEO of Valley Partnership, said in a prepared statement.
“They have served on the governing board of directors for Valley Partnership and now we can look their strategic advice on issues of import to our industry and leverage their experience and expertise when needed.
“We certainly appreciate their willingness to serve in this ad-hoc capacity and we look forward to working together to build a stronger, healthier base economy for the long term.”
Mr. DiVall is an executive in commercial real estate with a 30-year track record of high performance development transactions throughout the U.S., a release states.
Ms. Robson is founder and president of Arizona Strategies, a land use strategy firm that works with entitlements for large scale real estate and redevelopment projects around the state.
Mr. Gammage is one of the founders of Gammage and Burnham and has had a diverse 40-year career in Arizona, focused primarily on real estate, development and public policy.
Mr. Graham serves as president and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings and has become a dominant force, in both community affairs and real estate activities
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.