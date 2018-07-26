Valley women business owners invited to apply for mentoring program

The Phoenix chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners provides a business mentoring program that is designed and facilitated exclusively for women business owners.

Hundreds of women have benefited as mentors or mentees. Mentees develop a business plan, learn from experts in the community, and form masterminding partnerships with experienced mentors and other program participants, according to a release.

The Phoenix chapter has received accolades from the national NAWBO organization related to the mentoring program and an additional goal for the coming year is to develop a turnkey program guide that can be shared with other NAWBO chapters around the country.

“We know this program is producing incredible results for our mentees and mentors here in the Valley,” Sandra Abbey of Leader Discovery, NAWBO mentoring program chair, said in the release.

“But, we don’t want this to be a best-kept secret any longer. We look forward to role modeling the program nationally,” she said.

To make a bigger impact this year, applications to the mentoring program are open to both NAWBO members and non-members, according to the release.

The applications, which are at nawbo.org/phoenix/resources, must be submitted to the mentoring committee by Friday, Aug. 31.

Mentors and mentees will be matched, and the program will kick-off on Sept. 19 and run through May 2019 with a celebration of the business and personal goals and accomplishments of each mentee and mentor. Cost is $299 for NAWBO members and $749 for nonmembers if paid by Aug. 31, according to the release.

The nine-month-long program has been sponsored by a number of organizations over the years and is seeking partners to sponsor the 2018-19 program.

A long-established relationship with the Maricopa County Small Business Development Center has been a mutually beneficial community partnership over the years, introducing women business owners who participate in the NAWBO mentoring program to business development tools and one-on-one counseling, according to the release.

“My goals are to help more mentors and mentees achieve their goals of generating jobs, increasing revenue, serving more customers and clients in the community, and developing a leadership legacy for the future,” Ms. Abbey said in the release.

For more information about the Phoenix Metro Chapter of NAWBO, visit nawbophx.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.