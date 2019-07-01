Village Inn Restaurants closes Scottsdale location, July 1

Village Inn Restaurants has announced the closing of its 17030 N. Scottsdale Road location in Scottsdale, effective on July 1.

After what was called a very careful consideration, “the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations” was decided for that location, according to a press release.

The decision was described as one driven by many business factors, the release said of the hard decision, noting that all employees desiring to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a parting severance package.

Village Inn representatives thanked the loyal guests for their friendship and patronage throughout the years. Patrons are invited to any one of the other area locations where they may “see the same friendly faces and enjoy great-tasting food,” the release added.

Since 1958, guests have visited Village Inn, which has corporate and franchise restaurants totaling more than 200, located in the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest, Arizona and Florida, plus other states, according to the release.

The business has grown and changed to include home-style lunches and dinners, mixed with family tradition by providing “good food and good feelings at a reasonable price.”

Village Inn is part of the restaurants under American Blue Ribbon Holdings based in Nashville, the release said.

