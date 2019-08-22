VIP Mortgage supports campaign to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Amidst doing the mortgage lending business, Scottsdale company VIP Mortgage supports the Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign at Phoenix Children’s Hospital every September.

The hospital’s signature heart-in-hand brand resonates throughout the Valley, according to a press release.

“’Heart’ is what we live by,” said Caren Bailey, senior vice president at the locally-owned company, in a prepared statement.

“Having heart is one of our core values, and we try hard to give back to our community.”

Every September, VIP Mortgage uses the time to build the team camaraderie that fuels the company’s culture of giving back, the release said.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, employees at VIP Mortgage commit to the Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign at Phoenix Children’s with collection jars placed throughout its offices.

In 2018, they even celebrated with a special tribute to kids themselves — racing trikes.

In 2018, there was a special tribute to kids by having racing trikes (Submitted photo)

“We closed up the parking lot and let loan officers ‘buy’ a trike and compete in teams,” Ms. Bailey said in a prepared statement.

“We want to give an important message to our employees: our heart is in the right spot; our business isn’t just about home ownership. We’re about people’s lives, and we’re a family. We take care of each other here, and it’s important we take care of the community.”

For one employee’s family, supporting Phoenix Children’s Hospital is personal for VIP Mortgage insurance specialist JJ Contreras and his wife, Shannon. Their second daughter Raeya was 9-months-old when she was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor on her kidney.

“We wanted her to be cared for at Phoenix Children’s, because we knew it was the best,” Mr. Contreras said in a prepared statement.

Surgeons removed the kidney and the daughter underwent chemotherapy for five months. During that time, the parents complimented the care received from nurses and the child life specialists who helped calm the daughter before an MRI, played music and lullabies to soothe her.

Noting the child’s prognosis as “strong,” Mr. Contreras said the experience changed him and that his heart goes out to families coping with sick kids at the hospital.

“Most people here feel good about giving back, but they don’t always see where the money goes. I know first-hand how much support these families need,” Mr. Contreras said, adding that September brings a roller-coaster of emotions but he is grateful to his employer for the continued support in the campaign.

“My daughter’s final chemo treatment was in September of 2016, and I think often about families whose outcomes aren’t as good, and my heart really goes out to them. I get excited about giving back during that month.”

The commitment to people is taken seriously by the company as demonstrated from the top down, the release said, noting that it started with the VIP Mortgage founder, Jay Barbour.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.