Washington Federal names Gerber as commercial manager

Washington Federal Bank has named Todd Gerber as the Arizona commercial manager.

Mr. Gerber will be responsible for managing the commercial division department team and growing it to new levels of success and providing solutions to our clients, according to a press release .

Todd Gerber

Washington Federal Bank is at 6720 N. Scottsdale Road.

Mr. Gerber brings more than 24 years of experience in the banking industry and is an expert in the areas of commercial lending, treasury management and portfolio management, the release states.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Todd to the team,” said Mike Brown, Arizona regional president, in a prepared statement.

“His overall industry knowledge in banking and experience in multiple commercial and industrial markets in Arizona will make him an invaluable member of our Arizona team. Todd is a proven commercial manager in Arizona and I am confident his skill sets will allow us to service our current client base and grow it organically.” — Mike Brown, Arizona regional president

Originally from North Dakota, Mr. Gerber enjoys spending time with his three young children and attending his son’s little league baseball games.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.