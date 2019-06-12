Wells Fargo names Anderson its northern Arizona market executive

Jennifer Anderson (Submitted photo)

Wells Fargo unveils new commercial banking structures including adding Scottsdale resident Jennifer Anderson as its new market executive for northern Arizona.

Her territory includes Phoenix, Scottsdale and Northwest Valley, according to a press release, adding that she is joined by Keri Tignini, who was recently named market executive for southern Arizona.

Ms. Anderson, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in agribusiness at Arizona State University, serves on the Arizona Bankers Association and Arizona Bioscience board. She is also an executive board member for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

A market executive for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking in Arizona, she will be based in Phoenix, leading teams focused on serving the financial needs of business banking and middle market banking customers in Metro Phoenix and northern Arizona, the release said.

Before her current role, she was the Mountain regional division manager for Wells Fargo’s business banking group, leading teams in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

A 22-year Wells Fargo veteran with prior positions as Desert Mountain regional manager, east Valley and southern Arizona area manager, Scottsdale business banking manager, and business relationship manager, the Arizona native and her husband have two children.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.