Western States Lodging breaks ground on senior living community in Scottsdale

Western States Lodging broke ground recently on its third community in the Valley with Legacy Village of Salt River at the Pima Center just off Arizona Loop 101 at Via de Ventura in Scottsdale.
Cole Smith of Western States Lodging and Management said a senior living community can provide a lot for its residents.
“We’re not only accommodating the needs of couples who maintain an active independent lifestyle, but also providing assistance for residents who may need dementia-related care,” he said in a prepared statement.
“Our mission at Western States has always been to provide both amenities and services that exceed our customer’s expectations. We do that by truly listening to what our customers want. This project, Legacy Village of Salt River—it’s mission accomplished.”
Legacy Village of Salt River will offer 216 units in two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio floor plans, according to a press release.
The larger units will have full kitchens and laundry rooms with balconies and/or porches and the memory care units will be in a secured, private area of the community.
Hardison/Downey construction, inc. is building the community, which Salt Lake City-based Beecher Walker Architects designed. The community is anticipated to open in early 2019.
Residential neighborhoods surround Legacy Village and yet, it is accessible to all areas of metro Phoenix with its location off of the Loop 101. Healthcare providers including Honor Health and Mayo Clinic facilities are just minutes away as well as access to other destinations in Mesa and Tempe.
Honor Health’s physical rehabilitation hospital is situated within the Pima Center campus, providing convenience to Legacy Village of Salt River residents who are in need of post hospitalization recuperation services.
The Pima Center site was also selected because of its proximity to entertainment amenities for future residents such as the Odysea in the Desert Aquarium, Butterfly Pavilion, Talking Stick Resort and Salt River Fields.
Legacy Village of Salt River will feature a comprehensive resident care and comfort elements offered in the assisted living industry.
Plans call for three internal courtyards that serve as hubs of activity and outdoor socializing, two dining rooms and bistros, a full beauty salon, theater, game rooms, craft rooms, meeting space and a swimming pool.
The community will offer shuttle service and town car transportation to entertainment, shopping and personal destinations.
Development partners include The Boyer Group and the Colmena Group. Zions Bank is financing the project.
