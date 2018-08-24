White Castle bringing its burgers to Arizona with planned 2019 Scottsdale opening

White Castle has announced plans to open its first Arizona restaurant at The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale.

Targeted to open in 2019, it will mark the family-owned company’s first restaurant in Arizona and is expected to bring 50-75 new jobs to the area, according to a release. It will also be the first White Castle family-owned location west of the Mississippi River.

Restaurant officials said they are working with Mainspring Capital in conjunction with Palmer Development Group to design and construct the new restaurant, which will be located near Scottsdale’s 101 Entertainment Corridor on the northwest corner of Via de Ventura and Loop 101.

“We are thrilled to add this iconic brand to our lineup at The Block,” Daniel Lupien, managing partner of Palmer Development Group, stated in the release. “The fact that White Castle chose our site for their first corporate expansion west of St. Louis is a real testament to the dynamics of the area and specifically The Block at Pima Center. They certainly had many options to choose from.”

Founded in 1921, White Castle is home to The Original Slider, recognized by Time magazine as the most influential burger of all time, the release stated. Today, White Castle serves customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week in most restaurants, including breakfast.

“We are eager to become a member of the Scottsdale community and to share our . . . menu items and quality service with Arizonans all day, every day,” stated Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.

