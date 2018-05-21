Widdows of HomeSmart International receives Newsmakers Award

Matt Widdows, founder and chief executive officer of HomeSmart International, has accepted the honor of RISMedia’s inaugural Newsmakers Award.

Mr. Widdows received the award in recognition of his significant charitable contributions and the overwhelming growth that HomeSmart International saw in 2017, according to a press release.

Mr. Widdows is being honored for his humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Irma in September 2017. He was scheduled to speak at RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange in New York City, but instead, personally flew relief flights to evacuate families and make deliveries to areas that were severely affected by the storm.

Mr. Widdows and his crew provided over 10,000 pounds of supplies including medical equipment, water and generators to relief workers and refugees throughout the eastern Caribbean including Turks and Caicos, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

“I knew that I had the means to go and help those in need during the hurricane, so I packed all the supplies I could and left,” Mr. Widdows said in a prepared statement. “People were being forced out of their homes without their possessions, so to evacuate them to safety and provide them with the supplies they needed was my main concern.”

HomeSmart has been recognized by RISMedia as the No. 5 largest brokerage on the 2018 Power Broker Top 1000 Report for transaction sides and no. 7 for sales volume, the release states.

HomeSmart International’s total network is made up of nearly 15,000 agents and 133 offices across 20 states throughout the nation.

“At HomeSmart we live each day with a focus on growth,” Mr. Widdows said. “Our entire staff works tirelessly to help our agents expand their individual businesses and it’s great when the industry takes note of that hard work and the results it brings.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.