Wilde Wealth Management Group advisor earns national recognition

Scottsdale-based Wilde Wealth Management Group has announced that Barron’s has named managing principle Trevor Wilde, a Scottsdale resident, to its annual list of top 1,200 advisors nationwide and seventh overall in Arizona, marking his 10th consecutive year on the list and highest ranking to date.
Wilde Wealth Management Group is an independent fiduciary that provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services, a press release states.
According to Barron’s, the rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
The report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state’s population and wealth. In total, Barron’s included 30 advisors from across Arizona in its report.
The full report appeared in the Sunday, March 11 issue of Barron’s and Tuesday, March 13 issue of the Wall Street Journal.
As co-founder and managing principal of Wilde Wealth Management, Mr. Wilde is an investment advisor representative who has Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation, which is the mark of commitment to a standard of investment fiduciary excellence.
Mr. Wilde played football throughout his youth, eventually walking on at the University of Arizona, where he red shirted one year and played two on the national stage.
While in school, he focused on earning his Bachelor’s degree in Business Communications with an eye to following in his father’s footsteps into finance.
Mr. Wilde began his work in the industry in earnest in 2000, initially at a large firm focused on retirement planning and investments.
He partnered with his father Bill in 2003 to found Wilde Wealth Management Group.
Their mission was two-fold: to offer boutique, customized investment and planning advice in a fiduciary capacity and to offer clients expanded in-house service offerings from fellow independent experts and specialists in the fields of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and insurance.
Over the past two decades, Mr. Wilde, who earned his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, has grown the firm across Arizona and throughout the Southwest.
Together, the team is not only takes the pieces of a client’s financial puzzle and organize them, but use them to build a foundation that will serve not just the client, but his/her family for generations to come, a release states.
In 2011, he was honored among the top “35 Entrepreneurs in Arizona under 35” by the Arizona Republic, and has been among the Top 15 Advisors out of more than 1,200 Cetera Advisors annually since 2012.
Wilde Wealth Management, additionally, has been recognized by the National Association of Board Certified Advisory Practices as a “Premier Advisory Firm.”
With the business’ roots firmly planted, Mr. Wilde tries to bring one more lesson from the football field into the firm: the concept of community stewardship.
As such, he champions Wilde Wealth Management’s Wilde for Arizona Community Outreach Program, which empowers the entire firm to be active volunteers, fundraisers and neighborhood champions.
Through the program, they’ve been able to positively impact organizations such as Cell Phones for Soldiers, Sunshine Acres, Briggs 4 Kidz, Toys for Tots and Child Crisis Arizona, among others.
Mr. Wilde lives in Scottsdale with his wife, Meghan, and their four daughters: Peyton, Presley, Piper and Paige.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.