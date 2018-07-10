Wolff Company purchases property for future senior community Revel Scottsdale

The Wolff Company — a Scottsdale-based private equity firm and developer — has purchased property in Scottsdale with plans to develop a refined senior community called Revel Scottsdale.

Revel Scottsdale will be at 8225 E. Indian Bend Road between Hayden Road and Pima Road. The property will have 270-degree unobstructed views to west, north, and east of Camelback, Mummy, McDowell, and the Superstition Mountains, a press release states.

Located at the heart of an affluent community, Revel Scottsdale will be minutes away from the future Paradise Valley Ritz Carlton, and near to high-value amenities including the Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Fields and the McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

Revel Scottsdale’s design and interior will be inspired by sister property, Revel Nevada in Henderson, Nevada, according to a press release.

The Henderson property consists of 146 units and two guest suites spread across one-, two- and three-story elements. The finished property will include a commercial kitchen, dining room and bistro, resort-style saltwater pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, modern club room, and media lounge.

Reports released in March 2018 by the U.S. Census Bureau list Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale as the fourth-fastest growing metropolitan area in the U.S. increasing the demand for housing.

Outside of this project, The Wolff Company will continue to develop additional senior living apartment communities in Arizona and throughout the western United States.

