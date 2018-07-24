Wolff Company purchases Scottsdale Resort and Athletic Club for redevelopment

A rendering of Revel Scottsdale. (Submitted Photo)

Scottsdale Resort and Athletic Club, which features 11 tennis courts and pool, will soon be redeveloped into Revel Scottsdale — a 159-unit senior community — after owner Robert Hing sold the property.

The 5.54-acre site sold for $9 million to The Wolff Company, a private equity firm and developer. Larry Kush, senior vice president of ORION Investment Real Estate and Scottsdale planning commissioner, represented Mr. Hing in the transaction, according to a press release.

“I am excited that this well-known property will be used for such a much-needed and worthy purpose,” Mr. Kush said in a prepared statement.

Scottsdale zoning attorney Barry Riddell and Technical Solutions assisted with the transaction, a release states.

The property will have 270-degree unobstructed views to the west, north and east of Camelback, Mummy, McDowell and the Superstition mountains. The future community hopes it will benefit from its location at 8225 E. Indian Bend Road, a release states

The location provides access to downtown Scottsdale as well as the Town of Paradise Valley, both areas with shopping, dining and hotels including the Paradise Valley Ritz Carlton.

The company does have plans to develop additional senior living apartment communities in Arizona and across the western U.S.

