Women Business Owners to celebrate Women’s Business Ownership Act

Members of the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners and their guests are gearing up to celebrate the passage of the Women’s Business Ownership Act or House Resolution 5050 at the organizations monthly meeting in Scottsdale.
H.R. 5050 was passed with the help of NAWBO. The legislation addressed the needs of women in business by giving women entrepreneurs recognition and resources, and by eliminating discriminatory lending practices by banks that favored male business owners, a press release states.
The Wednesday, April 11 event will be a breakfast with speaker Penny Allee Taylor, chief of public policy for Valley of the Sun United Way, regarding the impact of H.R. 5050 and tips for advocating for what women care about, according to a press release.
“Thirty years ago, NAWBO members were instrumental in getting this legislation passed to help women business owners,” Julie S. Cook, NAWBO Phoenix president and owner of Idea Three Creative, said in a prepared statement.
“After breakfast and Penny’s presentation, attendees are invited to join us in visiting our legislators at the State Capitol.”
The April 11 NAWBO breakfast meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. and will be at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive in Scottsdale. Tickets are $43 for members and $53 for guests, and reservations can be made online at www.nawbo.org/Phoenix.
