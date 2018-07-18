Women business owners to learn about ‘unconscious bias’

The Wednesday, Aug. 8, monthly business meeting of the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will include a presentation on “unconscious bias” and how it can affect companies.

Dr. Tyrone Holmes’ talk will provide information for businesses of all sizes as part of the meeting 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale.

“Attendees will learn how to define, identify and diminish bias in their business,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, stated in a release.

Dr. Holmes is a professional speaker, coach, consultant and author. He received his bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation education and master’s degree in counselor education from Penn State University. He received a second master’s degree in business management from the State University of New York.

The meeting also will include a Table Workshop to kick off NAWBO’s 2018-19 Rise Up Program promoting diversity and inclusion. Discussion will be led by Phaedra Earhart, Rise Up Program Chair.

Meeting tickets are $43 for members and $53 for guests. Reservations can be made online at nawbophx.org.

“NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers,” the release stated.

