Women business owners to learn about ‘unconscious bias’

Jul 18th, 2018

The Wednesday, Aug. 8, monthly business meeting of the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will include a presentation on “unconscious bias” and how it can affect companies.

Dr. Tyrone Holmes

Dr. Tyrone Holmes’ talk will provide information for businesses of all sizes as part of the meeting 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale.

“Attendees will learn how to define, identify and diminish bias in their business,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, stated in a release.

Dr. Holmes is a professional speaker, coach, consultant and author. He received his bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation education and master’s degree in counselor education from Penn State University. He received a second master’s degree in business management from the State University of New York.

The meeting also will include a Table Workshop to kick off NAWBO’s 2018-19 Rise Up Program promoting diversity and inclusion. Discussion will be led by Phaedra Earhart, Rise Up Program Chair.

Meeting tickets are $43 for members and $53 for guests. Reservations can be made online at nawbophx.org.

“NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers,” the release stated.

