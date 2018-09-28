National franchise for women’s health opens in Scottsdale

BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers, headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., is celebrating the opening of its first Arizona franchise location in Scottsdale.

BeBalanced helps women who are facing hormone imbalances through an all-natural, non-medical approach called Natural Hormone Balancing, which allows better sleep, improved mood, significant weight loss, assistance with PMS and menopausal symptoms and more.

The new BeBalanced center is open to the public and will hold a grand opening celebration 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 4.

“I was the ideal BeBalanced client—I was experiencing horrible hot flashes and had some stubborn weight I wanted to lose. When I discovered BeBalanced and tried the program, all of my menopausal symptoms went away after about a month, and I was able to lose the weight. I couldn’t believe how good I felt and still feel today,” said Marlee Sanchez, owner of the Scottsdale BeBalanced location.

“When I saw the opportunity to open my own BeBalanced center in Scottsdale, I knew this was going to be my way to help other women like me feel their best. I look forward to meeting women throughout the community and helping them feel and look amazing.”

Ms. Sanchez is opening the first Scottsdale BeBalanced franchise. At BeBalanced, women are educated on how daily stressors build up and often come from unexpected sources largely outside of an individual’s control. The company’s approach utilizes “Natural Hormone Balancing”—pioneered as an alternative, non-medical approach to balancing sex and stress hormones while giving the body the building blocks to create necessary hormones naturally and risk free.

BeBalanced Founder Dawn Cutillo, author of “The Hormone Shift,” has more than 28 years’ experience working with women, helping them to become the best versions of themselves, by naturally balancing the three core hormones: progesterone, estrogen and cortisol.

The proprietary Becoming Balanced program gives women the tools to lose stubborn fat quickly, while simultaneously resolving other hormone-related symptoms with mood, sleep and energy. Clients experience dramatic transformation not only in the mirror, but also through overall physical well-being and mental clarity.

The BeBalanced Scottsdale center is located in the Safeway Plaza at 10893 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 105, Scottsdale.

For more information on BeBalanced, visit www.bebalancedcenters.com or contact the Scottsdale center at 480-607-8187.

