Women’s leadership group recognizes Plexus’ Janice Jackson

Janice Jackson speaks to audience. (Submitted photo)

Janice Jackson, president of marketing and sales for Plexus Worldwide based in Scottsdale, received recognition from a national women’s leadership group, Lead Up For Women.

The Lead Up for Women national organization supports, educates and elevates women aspiring to be great leaders, according to a press release announcing Ms. Jackson’s recent accomplishment.

The organization featured a story about her in a recent magazine issue, interviewed her on their podcast, and featured her at a Phoenix leadership event. Her noted dedication to what she calls “servant leadership,” earned high recognition from the women’s organization.

“I am honored to be featured by Lead Up For Women because the organization offers support and learning for women who want to take on new challenges to elevate their careers,” said Ms. Jackson in a prepared statement.

“As I continued to evolve in my leadership roles with different companies and organizations, I realized that everything I do and everything my team does creates a ripple effect. That’s why I know to be an effective leader, you have to grow and develop your team to be the best that it can be.”

Ms. Jackson, who was born in Scotland and is fluent in German and French, has built her career as a leader and successful executive in the direct selling and consumer products industry across the globe, according to the release.

Her expertise includes global product development, global brand marketing, corporate affairs, consumer insights, and more.

She was among four panelists featured at the Lead Up For Women Luncheon, sponsored by Salt River Materials Group and VoiceAmerica, in Scottsdale on April 25, the release said.

The panelists shared their experience in business and provided insight, motivation and inspiration to dozens of women in attendance.

“Janice’s approach to leadership is deliberate and compassionate as she understands that she can best serve herself and her company leading by example,” said Colleen Biggs, co-founder of Lead Up For Women, in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful that she chose to share her expertise and insights through our various platforms to empower women to find success in leadership in all industries across the country.”

Ms. Jackson helped launch Plexus’ Nourish One initiative in 2018, which has provided more than six million meals to children and families in need through its partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization for fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

She also helped roll out and add new products to the Plexus catalog of science-backed products for weight management, nutrition, skincare and personal care as well as more than 400,000 Ambassadors, or independent business owners, across the globe who have built their own businesses through the Plexus mode, according to the release.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.