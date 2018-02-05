Wuestemann appointed president of Scottsdale Arts

Louisiana Arts Executive Gerd Wuestemann is appointed the new president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, the nationally recognized not-for-profit arts organization.
“Gerd was the unanimous choice of our board,” said Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees Chair Kathy Wills in a prepared statement.
“His extensive experience working with a city to develop its vision for the arts, managing a multi-disciplinary arts organization, fundraising experience and enthusiasm for the Scottsdale Arts’ mission make him the ideal choice to lead and take this organization to the next level. We look forward to working with him.”
He begins on March 19, according to a press release.
“I am excited for the opportunity to expand existing programs, create new initiatives and partnerships and further the mission of Scottsdale Arts and the arts and cultural life in the City of Scottsdale,” Mr. Wuestemann said in the release.
“Great culture reflects our sense of community and in turn allows a community to come together, grow together and experience something new. I hope to serve my new community through engagement, partnerships, focus on artistic quality and innovative and diverse programming.”
Mr. Wuestemann has 38-years of experience in the arts with 10 years an arts administrator. He will oversee 71 full-time and 104 part-time staffers whose mission is to create diverse visual, performing and public arts experiences, engaging the community at Scottsdale Arts.
He has a doctorate of musical arts from the University of Arizona, a masters of musical arts from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, spent a post-graduate year at The Julliard School in New York City and holds a masters of music from Hochschule für Musik in Frankfurt, Germany.
Mr. Wuestemann was part of the class of 2015 at the National Arts Strategies Executive Leadership Group. He is a member of the board of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, has chaired Louisiana Citizens for Arts Advocacy since 2009 and is founder of the INNOV8 Festival of Creativity & Entrepreneurship.
“We are pleased to welcome Gerd Wuestemann as the new leader of Scottsdale Arts after conducting an extensive national search that produced many quality candidates,” said Board of Trustees Vice Chair Gerri Smith, who led the CEO search committee.
Scottsdale Arts operates the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Art; administers arts and cultural affairs for the city of Scottsdale and provides a robust education and outreach program through tours, hands-on activities, master classes, lectures, workshops and classroom-based and community outreach activities, the release said.
