YAM Capital adds Matt Brady as senior Underwriter to roster

Matt Brady (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale-based YAM Capital has recently added Matt Brady as a senior underwriter to its expanding team.

Mr. Brady will analyze prospective commercial real estate lending opportunities, assess risk, build financial models and evaluate borrower and guarantor financial strength for the Scottsdale firm that is a private real estate bridge lender specializing in asset-based commercial real estate financing, according to a press release.

He brings more than 15 years of commercial real estate lending experience to YAM Capital, the release said of the former senior vice president of underwriting at IMH Financial Corporation where he was involved in the firm’s funding and managing more than $1 billion in debt and equity investments.

“YAM Capital has grown into a front-runner in the commercial real estate industry and I’m honored to be a part of such a highly respected firm,” said Mr. Brady in a prepared statement.

“I’m excited to bring my skills and experience to an organization led by a seasoned team of experts.”

A Scottsdale native, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University, according to the release noting that he spends his spare time hiking, traveling and enjoys being with his family.

He and his wife, April, are involved with Arizona Autism United, a nonprofit organization for helping as many families as possible with individualized support.

YAM Capital is one of 14 businesses that operate under YAM Worldwide Inc., founded by businessman Bob Parsons, the release added.

