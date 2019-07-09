Zivyak is new market president, Modern Luxury Scottsdale group publisher

Michael Zivyak (Submitted photo)

Michael Zivyak was recently appointed market president and group publisher for Modern Luxury Scottsdale.

He will oversee local content including Scottsdale Magazine, which Modern Luxury acquired and relaunched in 2013, according to a press release, calling Modern Luxury the “largest local luxury media company in the nation,” with 84 titles in the top 24 markets in the U.S.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Zivyak to lead our outpost in Scottsdale, an important luxury market in the Southwest. His track record of success in the publishing industry and diverse experience across print, digital and specialty publications will uniquely enable him to revitalize our presence in the area,” said Modern Luxury CEO Michael Dickey in a prepared statement.

Mr. Zivyak recently served as president of Sonoma Media Investments’ Magazine Division, where he worked since 2013, and re-launched Sonoma Magazine with an all-new look, broader editorial focus and distribution that resulted in exponential revenue growth, the release said.

He also created several ancillary publications, numerous eNewsletters, events, and a custom publishing division. Mr. Zivyak, whose background is in traditional and new media, plus regional and national publishing, also launched the B2B adult beverage publication Spirited Magazine in 2017.

Before joining Sonoma Media Investments, he was vice president/publisher of Seattle Metropolitan Magazine and chief revenue officer of online financial publication The Fiscal Times. During his tenure at Berkshire Living in Western Massachusetts, the publication received numerous awards.

His experience also includes being publisher of SPIN Magazine, advertising director of Business 2.0, and he held advertising management and sales positions at Time Inc.’s Money Magazine and Condé Nast’s Glamour, the release noted.

Recognized for his work in the publishing industry, Mr. Zivyak was previously named as one of the “21 Most Intriguing People in Media” by MIN Magazine and served on the board of directors of the City & Regional Magazine Association, where he chaired the Awards Committee and the Keynotes Committee.

