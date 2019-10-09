Zoning, land use changes set up future Scottsdale mixed-use development

An artist’s rendering of the Raintree redevelopment. (Submitted photo)

Developers took their first steps in the redevelopment of a 13.1-acre lot on Raintree Drive after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent land use and zoning changes to the parcel.

The purpose of these changes is to redevelop the site into a mixed-use development, which includes a mix of residential and commercial uses. Initial plans call for up to 330 multi-family dwelling units, an internalized community storage use and other commercial buildings.

The approval came at the council’s Oct. 1 meeting. The first change was a non-major General Plan amendment to the Greater Airpark Character Area Plan Future Land Use map. This included a change from airpark mixed use to airpark mixed use residential for the site at 8688 E. Raintree Drive.

City staff say a purpose of planned airpark core development is to allow for mixed uses within the same district, usually within the same parcel.

The second change was from central business zoning and highway commercial to planned airpark core development — airpark mixed use, planned shared development overlay to 7.5 acres of the site.

The other 5.6 acres of the lot will change to planned airpark core development — airpark mixed use residential, planned shared development overlay.

An aerial view of the 13.1-acre site slated for redevelopment on Raintree Drive. (Submitted photo)

These zoning changes also come with bonus development standards for floor area ration in exchange for special public improvements. Plans call for 496,732 square feet of floor area, which is above the allotted 455,849 square feet.

In order to achieve this difference, the applicant will contribute $520,146 to special public improvements per the bonus provisions of the PCP zoning district. This contribution will go to “public improvements in the Greater Airpark area,” per a city staff report.

The other resolutions the council approved include declaring Raintree Mixed Use Development Plan as public record and authorizing a development agreement.

The lot is home to several vacant commercial buildings and sits not far off Arizona Loop 101. To the north and south sit retail uses zoned either highway commercial district (to the north) or central business district (to the south).

More retail, restaurant and service uses zoned either central business or highway commercial sit to the eat and west. There are areas designated for mixed-use neighborhoods nearby.

Applicants are proposing a height of 60 feet, which is under the 84-foot limit in the proposed zoning. The previous height limit under the central business zoning was 36 feet.

City staff claim they notified property owners within 750 feet of the site as well as posted a sign. City staff say they have received two emails regarding concerns of increased density and traffic as well as the overall design aesthetic of the proposed project.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738