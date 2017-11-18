Arbonne grant allows MASK to deliver self-esteem programs to students

Dissatisfaction among America’s youth has become so widespread, researchers now consider it a natural part of growing up.
When kids are unhappy with themselves, it can lead to self-esteem issues. The Arbonne Charitable Foundation has gifted MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age kids) a grant that will allow MASK to work with middle school students to build and strengthen their self-esteem.
The self-esteem program encourages students to value themselves on their own merit, and the students are taught personal awareness and how to be solid from the inside out, which ultimately leads to better decisions.
The support will allow MASK to implement the MASK E3 Institute/MASK Prep program in junior-high schools that may not have the budget to do so. Additionally the grant is funding a series of self-esteem lessons for a middle school Girl Scout troop.
MASK’s Mission is to engage and educate parents, children and the community about issues facing youth and to empower youth to make safe, healthy choices.
MASK fulfills its mission by engaging, educating and empowering families through the MASK E3 Institute, MASK The Magazine and a website. MASK aims to build social-emotional skills in students of all ages.
The MASK E3 Institute educates children at a developmentally age-appropriate level on a wide variety of topics such as bullying, peer pressure, self-esteem, alcohol and substance use/abuse, communication and technology safety.
A school-wide approach to positive social-emotional skills creates an educational environment that prepares children to be “ready to learn.” The customized curriculum is based on contemporary trends as it relates to the challenges faced by today’s youth and their families. Parents are invited to attend MASK Parent University to be educated on the corresponding topics, and each child will go home with an issue of MASK The Magazine.
In partnership with Arizona State University, the MASK Prep lessons are facilitated by ASU students who have been trained and certified as MASK Mentors.
MASK aims to improve school climate, build healthy children, and strengthen parent-child bonds through psychoeducational information, MASK Prep lessons, classroom-based reinforcement activities, and education on current trending topics through the MASK E3 Institute and MASK The Magazine.
The Arbonne Charitable Foundation’s mission is to provide support for programs and opportunities that promote the development of confidence and self-esteem in teenage girls and boys.
“We are so grateful to the Arbonne Charitable Foundation for their support. Their generous donation will help us continue our mission to engage, educate and empower children to navigate the modern-day challenges they may be facing,” said MASK Founder and Publisher Kimberly Cabral.
“Our organizations are aligned in our mission to help build self-esteem in teens and we are proud to work with Arbonne to touch more lives in the community.”
Schools can schedule a MASK E3 Institute program by calling 480-502-5337 or emailing info@maskmatters.org.
For more information visit www.maskmatters.org.
