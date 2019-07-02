Arizona School Boards Association seeks new director

The Arizona School Boards Association, an education association for Arizona’s nearly 250 public school districts, is initiating a national search to identify a new leader to start in January 2020.

Dr. Timothy Ogle

In April, the association announced its long-serving executive director Dr. Timothy Ogle was retiring from his position.

”It’s been an honor to lead ASBA through these years of growth and evolution,” Dr. Ogle said in a prepared statement.

“During that period, we’ve been able to expand the ways in which ASBA helps its members be successful. I’m very grateful to have been a part of those efforts.”

ASBA is drawing on the steps in its succession plan to guide the process of selecting a new executive director, according to a press release.

It has formed a search committee to oversee the process and has retained Vetted Solutions, an executive search firm to coordinate the national search which will commence in July. The position description and posting will be available on the ASBA website.

“The board of directors of ASBA recognizes the critical importance of this position to the long-term health of the organization and we are well prepared for this transition,” President Steven Chapman said in a prepared statement.

“We will keep our membership updated on the progress of the search through announcements on both the association website and via other online communications channels.”

An expert in organizational development and association leadership with a passion for public schools, Dr. Ogle has served as Executive Director of ASBA since 2012.

During his eight-year tenure, he has guided the organization through periods of both growth and challenge and unprecedented successes in both state-wide and national endeavors.

“Tim Ogle has dedicated himself to advancing the association’s mission and has played a critical role in shaping ASBA into the organization it is today,” Mr. Chapman said.

“Dr. Ogle’s tireless service through these years of growth has positioned our organization for continued success after his departure. We thank him for his years of dedicated service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.