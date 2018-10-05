Attorney General’s Office reaches civil settlement with Scottsdale Unified School District

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board reached an agreement Thursday, Oct. 4 that satisfies the state’s civil claims related to the selection of construction managers under construction-manager-at-risk procurements for projects at Hohokam Elementary School and Cheyenne Traditional School.

The stipulated consent judgment, according to a press release, has no findings by the court that the district knowingly violated the Arizona School District Procurement Code. Both parties agreed to the following:

A consent judgment in force and in effect for three years;

Annual training for all procurement and financial staff for three years;

Procurement examinations above and beyond the statutory requirements for three years;

SUSD must pay $5,000 to AGO’s Antitrust Revolving Fund;

A release of the district with respect to all past acts relating solely to the civil claims set forth in the state’s complaint.

In 2017, the Attorney General’s Office started an investigation looking into the purchasing and contracting activities of SUSD relating to the construction of school facilities, a release states.

Prior to today’s stipulated consent judgment, SUSD had unilaterally and voluntarily commenced training and had procured the services of Clifton Larson Allen to perform a procurement examination for three fiscal years. Additionally, back in March, Scottsdale Schools and the Attorney General’s Office reached a voluntary agreement that suspended the existing CMAR contract and halted the construction of the Hohokam project.

SUSD voluntarily agreed to score any future CMAR contracts for the Hohokam project using a new CMAR committee. SUSD also established a new, second CMAR committee to re-score the CMAR proposals that were previously submitted for the Cheyenne project.

Two other defendants, Hunt and Caraway Architects and Brian Robichaux, remain in the case the AGO filed in Maricopa County Superior Court. If a judge finds in the future that SUSD violates the consent judgment, the Attorney General may seek all remedies available at law or in equity.

